Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.76. 2,172,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

