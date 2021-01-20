Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $4,354,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NYSE HON traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.86. 129,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average is $177.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

