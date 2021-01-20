HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HMST opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $59,004.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.