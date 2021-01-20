HM Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of VB opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

