HM Capital Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,821,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

