Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading 15.7% Higher

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) traded up 15.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. 7,532,684 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 3,787,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

