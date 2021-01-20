Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $502,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,819,000 after acquiring an additional 478,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

