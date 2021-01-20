Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $4.32. Highway shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 7,986 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

