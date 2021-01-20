Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

HFRO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

