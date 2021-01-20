Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
HFRO opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
