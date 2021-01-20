Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.