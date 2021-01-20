Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) dropped 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV comprises 0.1% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

