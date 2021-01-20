Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Hennessy Capital Partners Iv L bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

HCAC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

About Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

