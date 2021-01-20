Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 5,540 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $29,037,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of GILD traded up $3.74 on Tuesday, reaching $67.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,371,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,245,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

