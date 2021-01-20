Hendley & Co. Inc. Purchases 12,526 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 133.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.8% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,156,000 after buying an additional 502,126 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after buying an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,142,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,191. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.