Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 621.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,554. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $137.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

