Hendley & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern accounts for about 2.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,356. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

