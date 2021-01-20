HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0043

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $593.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,041.81 or 0.99954402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00026210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00012381 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000155 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000199 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,245,059 coins and its circulating supply is 260,109,909 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.