Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Trading Down 8.9%

Helix BioPharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Get Helix BioPharma alerts:

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc to develop novel antibody and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to treat multiple myeloma, as well as a license agreements with Xisle Pharma Ventures Trust and National Research of Council Canada.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.