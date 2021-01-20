Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ING Group cut Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

HEINY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 27,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Heineken has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

