Hecla Mining to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hecla Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.60, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

