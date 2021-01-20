Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of HTLD opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In related news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

