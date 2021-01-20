Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN remained flat at $$87.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $2.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

