Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Capital One Financial

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.
Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 44,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.