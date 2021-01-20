Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Capital One Financial

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.71. 44,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 56,370 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 934,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,720,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

