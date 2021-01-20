Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $29.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

