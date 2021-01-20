Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $29.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.18.
Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,314,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,357 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $108,600,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
