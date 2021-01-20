Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.91.

HTA stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

