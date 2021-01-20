Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,500. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

