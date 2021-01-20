Head to Head Review: Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Francesca’s (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hanesbrands and Francesca’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 1 4 4 1 2.50 Francesca’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $13.65, suggesting a potential downside of 11.48%. Given Hanesbrands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hanesbrands is more favorable than Francesca’s.

Volatility & Risk

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Francesca’s has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Francesca’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Francesca’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Francesca’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 6.68% 52.04% 7.15% Francesca’s -14.73% -131.85% -14.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Francesca’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $6.97 billion 0.78 $600.72 million $1.76 8.89 Francesca’s $407.54 million 0.00 -$25.02 million N/A N/A

Hanesbrands has higher revenue and earnings than Francesca’s.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Francesca’s on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. Hanesbrands Inc. provides its products primarily under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, Bali, JMS/Just My Size, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, DKNY, Donna Karan, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, DIM, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Nur Die/Nur Der, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Abanderado, Shock Absorber, Zorba, Explorer, Sol y Oro, and Bellinda brand names. The company markets its products through retailers, wholesalers, and third party embellishers, as well as directly to consumers through Internet. As of December 29, 2018, it operated 243 retail and direct outlet stores in the United States and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 690 retail and outlet stores internationally. The company also sells its products in Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and Brazil. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. The company's accessories consist of handbags, clutches, wallets, shoes, belts, hats, scarves, sunglasses, watches, beauty products, and hair accessories; and gifts comprising fragrances, candles, bath and body products, home accessories, books, wall art, nail polish, and miscellaneous items. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated approximately 711 boutiques in 47 states and the District of Columbia, as well as served its customers through francescas.com. Francesca's Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 3, 2020, Francesca's Holdings Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.