Head-To-Head Contrast: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) vs. East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and East Stone Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and East Stone Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 East Stone Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $54.29, suggesting a potential upside of 36.02%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than East Stone Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of East Stone Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and East Stone Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and East Stone Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.46 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -142.54 East Stone Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

East Stone Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats East Stone Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

East Stone Acquisition Company Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

