Head-To-Head Analysis: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallia and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 14.47 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -28.67 DouYu International $1.04 billion 3.81 $5.68 million $0.04 312.00

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Medallia has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -28.69% -24.84% -12.60% DouYu International 8.92% 11.59% 9.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medallia and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 9 0 2.82 DouYu International 0 4 0 0 2.00

Medallia currently has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $14.78, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

DouYu International beats Medallia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. It offers products for enterprises to capture signals, including Medallia Conversations, Medallia Crowdicity, Medallia Digital, Medallia Employee Ideas, Medallia LivingLens, Medallia Social, and Medallia Zingle; and analytics, insights, and artificial intelligence products, such as Medallia Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Medallia Theme Explorer/Text Analytics, Journey Analytics, and CX360. The company also provides insights on customer experience within the organization to take action comprising Medallia Applications, Medallia Mobile, Medallia Voices, and Org Sync. In addition, it offers professional services, which include managed, implementation, and other services. The company serves retail, technology, manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and hospitality industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

