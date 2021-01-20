HC Wainwright Boosts Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Price Target to $24.00

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Gritstone Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $841.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 39.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 61.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Gritstone Oncology by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

