Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Shares Up 0.8%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.13. 743,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,635,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRVSF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.65 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harvest Health & Recreation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Harvest Health & Recreation alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Health & Recreation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.