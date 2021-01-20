Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,397 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 262,473 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,316 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.