Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Purchased by Exor Investments UK LLP

Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,708,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,161 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining makes up approximately 6.6% of Exor Investments UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exor Investments UK LLP owned approximately 2.17% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $54,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.48. 139,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

