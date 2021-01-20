Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harley-Davidson traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 48335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 765,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 276,998 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

