Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Short Interest Update

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 862,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Hanger stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
Hanger Company Profile
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.
