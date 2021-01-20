Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Short Interest Update

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 731,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 862,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hanger stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.60. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $861.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.01 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanger will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the third quarter worth $82,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 54.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanger by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

