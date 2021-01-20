Hammer Asset Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.4% of Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE remained flat at $$36.70 on Tuesday. 1,025,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,499,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.