Hammer Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hammer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

NYSE T traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 1,051,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

