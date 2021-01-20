Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $2,036,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,608,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.