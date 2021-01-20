Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.82.

HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 121,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

