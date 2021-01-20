Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

HAL traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $45,335,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

