Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. 283,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,707,796. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

