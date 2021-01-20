Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

