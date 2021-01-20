Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

