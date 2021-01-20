Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Gap Up to $1.85

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $2.13. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 184,640 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,918,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,531. Company insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFV. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

