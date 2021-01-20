Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.95

Shares of Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.95 and traded as low as $16.45. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Gyrodyne Company Profile (NASDAQ:GYRO)

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.