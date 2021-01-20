GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.46 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. GXChain has a total market cap of $25.67 million and $14.46 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,921,518 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

