Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,680 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Guardian Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. 9,336,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,095,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

