Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,342 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.2% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $201.66 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.07.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

