Guardian Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 1,190,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,181. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 360.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

