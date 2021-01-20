Guardian Investment Management Has $1.37 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,531,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,262,855. The company has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $80.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. Barclays upped their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

